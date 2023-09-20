Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun Transact – Gauteng Sandown

Main Purpose of Role

Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.

Required Minimum Education / Training

B. Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree

Required Minimum Work Experience

3 years of QA experience

3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing

Experience in regression testing essential.

Experience working in Agile teams.

Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical

Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban

Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.

Agile Team Collaboration

Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Front-end browser testingo Cross browser testingo Browser version support testing

Front-end desktop testingo Cross O/S testingo O/S version support testing- Mobile app testing

API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)

Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search)

Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.

Understanding scope of work, and criteria

Build test cases prior to starting to test.

Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.

Question specs do not take things at face value.

Follow case, and document findings.

Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology)

Advise on user experience.

Write up user documentation.

Adhering to times.

Behavioural

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Stress tolerant, resilient

Accountable

Strong verbal & written communications skills (English)

Target driven.

Discipline

Leadership skills

Management skills

Self-motivated

Able to work alone or in a team.

Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills

Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.

Time management skills

Support of colleagues, as necessary

Key Performance Areas

Preparation of testing material

Collaborating closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).

Manual functional testing

Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.-

Automation testing

Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Reporting on testing activities

Logging of defects and suggestions

Performance and load testing

Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance.

Build and deploy

Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.

Testing processes and procedures

Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.

Desired Skills:

Automation testing

manual testing

Agile

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

