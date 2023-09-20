Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun Transact – Gauteng Sandown

Sep 20, 2023

Main Purpose of Role

Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.

Required Minimum Education / Training

  • B. Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree
  • B Com degree

Required Minimum Work Experience

  • 3 years of QA experience
  • 3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing
  • Experience in regression testing essential.
  • Experience working in Agile teams.
  • Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical

  • Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban
  • Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.
  • Agile Team Collaboration
  • Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
  • Front-end browser testingo Cross browser testingo Browser version support testing
  • Front-end desktop testingo Cross O/S testingo O/S version support testing- Mobile app testing
  • API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)
  • Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search)
  • Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.
  • Understanding scope of work, and criteria
  • Build test cases prior to starting to test.
  • Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.
  • Question specs do not take things at face value.
  • Follow case, and document findings.
  • Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology)
  • Advise on user experience.
  • Write up user documentation.
  • Adhering to times.

Behavioural

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Stress tolerant, resilient
  • Accountable
  • Strong verbal & written communications skills (English)
  • Target driven.
  • Discipline
  • Leadership skills
  • Management skills
  • Self-motivated
  • Able to work alone or in a team.
  • Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills
  • Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.
  • Time management skills
  • Support of colleagues, as necessary

Key Performance Areas

  • Preparation of testing material
  • Collaborating closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).
  • Manual functional testing
  • Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.-
  • Automation testing
  • Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
  • Reporting on testing activities
  • Logging of defects and suggestions
  • Performance and load testing
  • Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance.
  • Build and deploy
  • Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.
  • Testing processes and procedures
  • Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation testing
  • manual testing
  • Agile
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

