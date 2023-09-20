Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun Transact

Main Purpose of Role
Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.
Required Minimum Education / Training
- B. Sc Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification B Com degree
Required Minimum Work Experience
- 3 years of QA experience
- 3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing
- Experience in regression testing essential.
- Experience working in Agile teams.
- Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
Technical
- Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban
- Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.
- Agile Team Collaboration
- Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)
- Front-end browser testingo Cross browser testingo Browser version support testing
- Front-end desktop testingo Cross O/S testingo O/S version support testing- Mobile app testing
- API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)
- Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search)
- Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.
- Understanding scope of work, and criteria
- Build test cases prior to starting to test.
- Write up technical specifications which take alternatives into account.
- Question specs do not take things at face value.
- Follow case, and document findings.
- Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology)
- Advise on user experience.
- Write up user documentation.
- Adhering to times.
Behavioural
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Stress tolerant, resilient
- Accountable
- Strong verbal & written communications skills (English)
- Target driven.
- Discipline
- Leadership skills
- Management skills
- Self-motivated
- Able to work alone or in a team.
- Ability to exercise tact and good interpersonal skills
- Ability to be pro-active with a sense of urgency.
- Time management skills
- Support of colleagues, as necessary
Key Performance Areas
- Preparation of testing material
- Collaborating closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).
- Manual functional testing
- Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.-
- Automation testing
- Reporting on testing activities
- Logging of defects and suggestions
- Performance and load testing
- Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance.
- Build and deploy
- Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.
- Testing processes and procedures
- Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.
