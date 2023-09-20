Red Hat and Oracle expand collaboration

Red Hat and Oracle have expanded their alliance to offer customers a greater choice in deploying applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of the expanded collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift will be supported and certified to run on OCI.

Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will be supported for customer-managed installations using certified configurations of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Engine running on OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal instances.

This will enable customers to install and run workloads on Red Hat OpenShift deployed on OCI with the confidence that they are tested, certified, and supported by both Oracle and Red Hat. In addition, customers running Red Hat OpenShift in their on-premises datacenters can more easily move these environments to OCI. To help resolve potential customer issues, the existing and transparent joint support agreement enables customers to contact both Red Hat and Oracle support.

OCI’s distributed cloud delivers more than 100 services across 45 public cloud regions, including Oracle Cloud for Government regions in the US, US, and Australia; OCI Dedicated Regions at customer-controlled sites; partner-enabled Oracle Alloy regions; and Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud. Each offering provides customers with OCI Compute shapes that will be certified with Red Hat OpenShift, as well as an enterprise cloud with service level agreements for availability, manageability, and performance. This enables Red Hat OpenShift workloads to leverage OCI Compute flexible shapes for right-sized performance, OCI Compute bare metal shapes for high performance, and OCI Block Storage auto-tuning volumes for cost-effective scalability.

Customers can choose to run their Red Hat OpenShift environment on OCI from the location that best meets their need for regulatory compliance, performance, and cost-effectiveness. This flexibility is especially critical for organisations in industries with complex regulatory environments such as telecommunications, finance, and healthcare, as well as organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The certification and support for Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will build on the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI as a supported operating system that was announced in January 2023. Now, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is also certified to support workloads on OCI bare metal servers and Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, in addition to OCI flexible virtual machines, with Red Hat OpenShift certification to follow at general availability.

In addition, customers can now use Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder, available as part of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, to create customised Red Hat Enterprise Linux gold images for OCI to accommodate a wide range of application workloads and security compliance requirements.