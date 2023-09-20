Senior Data Engineer

This role is fully remote

What we’re looking for:

We are a growing team of driven entrepreneurs on a mission to build something great. We are looking for a self-starter who can take initiative, work autonomously and take ownership of the advanced cloud engineering topics, weigh in on data science and AI discussions and occasionally consult on client projects. We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer who can balance best practice and agility when designing a solution. Our culture and purpose is our number one priority, and therefore we need a team player with a shared passion for job creation in Africa through the use of technology.

What your day might look like :

? Formulating, suggesting, and managing data-driven projects which are geared at furthering the business’s interests.

? Technical implementation of data pipelines, data transformers,

? Creation of data models and datasets

? Monitoring and reporting on model performance.

? Staying informed about developments in Data Science & Engineering and adjacent

fields to ensure that outputs are always relevant.

? Assisting dev and guiding juniors with the execution and maintenance of the

pipelines.

Applicant requirements (skills and qualifications):

? Advanced degree in data science, engineering, computer science, or similar.

? 5+ years data engineering experience

? Extensive experience in Python, Bash and SQL development

? Machine learning: Competent in machine learning principles and techniques such as

regression, classification, unsupervised learning and neural networks; 4+ years ofexperience.

? MLOps/DevOps: Experience with deployment, CI/CD and machine learning model lifecycles.

? Deployment Strategies:Experience with containerized services and distributedcomputing, like Git, Docker and Kubernetes.

? Cloud Experience: AWS is required and knowledge of GCP and Azure will be advantageous

Applicant non-technical requirements:

? Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centered projects.

? Contribution to Github repositories and/or other source code repositories is

advantageous.

? Good communication and time management skills.

? Ability to explain technical requirements to stakeholders at all levels and ability toclearly communicate deliverables of each project to team members

? Fully remote working environment (work from home) with access over labeling hubsacross CPT and JHB, and the opportunity to continuously develop yourself.

Ideal candidate is able to work from CPT or JHB on a regular basis.

? Proven experience in managing a team of junior developers/engineers

? Decent Internet connection

Desired Skills:

data engineer

python

bash

SQL

CI/CD

AWS

