Senior Full-Stack Developer

Department: Software Development

Reporting to: Software Manager

Working model: Hybrid (based in Sandton)

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc Computer Science or Engineering equivalent. Alternatively, an accredited certification (e.g. Microsoft, AWS, Google).

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a senior software developer, software engineer or similar role.

Current experience with Microsoft technologies, specifically C#, .Net, .Net Core and Microsoft SQL.

Current experience with front-end technologies, including a strong grasp of JavaScript. Experience in at least one of following is required: ASP.Net MVC, React and/or React Native.

Experience with deployment/building servers and processes will be highly beneficial (e.g. Expo, TeamCity and Octopus).

An understanding of queueing, PUB-SUB and scheduling will be a plus (RabbitMQ, Kafka, Hangfire, Quartz).

Competencies:

Strong organisational and interpersonal skills

Excellent problem-solving skills

Customer focused

Comfortable managing the interface into the broader business

An ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts

Duties and Responsibilities:

In-house development on several platforms including Forms, Web and Mobile

Architecture design and development including SQL

Fedgroup have built an in-house system that runs all our departments, such as Life Insurance, Unit Trusts, Impact Farming and Utilities Management. This modern and versatile system is the pride of Fedgroup and the secret sauce of our success. We also have an app, which allows users to take their financial futures into the palms of their hands.

You will be expected to interact with various stakeholders including business owners, project managers and our partners (IOT, ML, ICT). We do not live on the bleeding edge but remain practical by using cutting edge battle-tested technologies.

Desired Skills:

Full stack

JavaScript

C#

.Net

SQL

