Senior project manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Organizational Design (OD) Programme and Senior Project Manager will be responsible for a limited duration for managing the operationalisation and implementation of career frameworks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business capabilities. This includes leading cross-functional teams, collaborating with stakeholders, and developing project plans to achieve specific key results.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the operationalisation and implementation of career frameworks, ensuring they meet business objectives and stakeholder requirements.

Capitalise on research and analysis to identify areas for improvement and develop recommendations for change.

Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets for organizational design initiatives.

Manage project teams, including internal resources and external vendors, to ensure successful delivery of projects on time and within budget.

Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to gather requirements and gain buy-in for organizational design changes and career frameworks.

Communicate project status, risks, and issues to stakeholders and provide recommendations for resolution.

Monitor project progress and ensure that project deliverables are on track and meet quality standards.

Develop and implement change management plans to support successful adoption of organizational design changes and career frameworks.

Provide coaching and support to team members to ensure successful delivery of projects.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in organizational design or related field, with demonstrated success in managing complex projects in a financial sector in a global or multi-national organization.

Experience working in agile or lean methodologies. Strong project management skills, including experience developing project plans, managing project budgets, and leading cross-functional teams.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to identify trends and develop data-driven recommendations for change.

Demonstrated experience in change management and driving successful adoption of organizational design changes and career frameworks.

Ability to work independently and prioritize competing demands in a fast-paced environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field; alternatively, bachelor’s degree in business, organizational design, or related field.

Certification in project management and proven experience in Organisational change management.

Desired Skills:

Learning and Development

Job evaluation and grading

Policies

procedures and Standard Operating Procedures

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Each of the Career Models have a Head responsible to design and deliver on the scope and mandate of the project, with multiple stakeholders involved to realise delivery across the whole organisation, such domains like;

– Learning and Development,

– Job evaluation and grading

– Contracting models, e.g. Beginner / Trainee entrants into level one ,

– Leadership development and ownership

– Change management and Communication,

– Policies, procedures and Standard Operating Procedures,

– Extensive International benchmarking and collaborations,

– Etc., etc.

– This Capability and Transformation programme is following a structured Playbook approach” as agreed within the organisation, which is represented in Career advancement, Acquisition and role-placement, Development, Change management and post implementation, monitoring and adjusting. With the onboarding of the project management competence the necessary governance structures be further enhanced by Programme Steering committee as well as further incorporation into the sub-cluster meeting with final progress and key performance reporting into the Head: National Operations Scheduling and Enabling

