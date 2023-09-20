Senior UX/UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The ideal candidate will have a passion for user-centered design, a deep understanding of web and responsive design, experience with design software, and have a passion for digital & content marketing.

Key Requirements

At least 4 years of experience in UX/UI design.

Experience and passion for digital or content marketing.

Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of web-first and responsive design.

A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients.

A clear understanding of the importance of user-centered design and design thinking.

Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications.

Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval.

Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.

Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.

Familiarity with software such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, InDesign, etc.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

UX/UI

UCD

Sketch

Figma

InVision

