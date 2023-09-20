Senior UX/UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The ideal candidate will have a passion for user-centered design, a deep understanding of web and responsive design, experience with design software, and have a passion for digital & content marketing.
Key Requirements
- At least 4 years of experience in UX/UI design.
- Experience and passion for digital or content marketing.
- Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision.
- Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of web-first and responsive design.
- A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.
- Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients.
- A clear understanding of the importance of user-centered design and design thinking.
- Ability to work effectively in a team setting including synthesizing abstract ideas into concrete design implications.
- Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval.
- Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.
- Be passionate about all things UX and other areas of design and innovation. Research and showcase knowledge in the industry’s latest trends and technologies.
- Familiarity with software such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, InDesign, etc.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- UX/UI
- UCD
- Sketch
- Figma
- InVision