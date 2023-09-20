Software Developer/ Team leader

Strategic and project management

Participate in strategic planning to determine IT requirements to meet operations requirements of the

Company

Develop and maintain best practices

Research and recommended innovate

Project management of various IT projects

Establishing and implementing IT policies and procedure within software development

Manage and grow the team

Operations and support

Manage the software development operations to ensure the stability, integrity as well as the information systems infrastructure

Perform systems maintenance and support

Perform ongoing performance tuning, bug fixing and resource optimization

Responsibilities

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software

Develop high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards

Meet deadlines

Qualification

BSC computer science, software engineering or related

10 years’ experience as a software developer

3 years as a team lead

Strong asp.net Web forms

Stromng Microsoft SQL

C#

Desired Skills:

software developer

C#

Sql Server

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Ormonde Johannesburg is looking for a Software Developer/Team Leader directly reporting to the IT Director. The Software Developer Team Leader is responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all companies within the group. This includes being responsible for the architecture, design, development, testing, deployment, support, and maintenance of all custom-written applications or other software. Responsible for leading a team.

Learn more/Apply for this position