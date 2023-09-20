Software Implementations Consultant (Accounting)

Sep 20, 2023

Accounting Software Implementations Consultant

My client, a reputable accounting software consulting firm is seeking an outgoing and confident Accounting Consultant/Implementer to join their team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Key Performance Areas

  • New software implementations
  • Automations and integrations
  • Business Analysis
  • Tax year end compliance and submissions
  • Mid tax year end consulting and submissions
  • Equity Reporting compliance consulting and submissions
  • Skills reporting compliance consulting and submission
  • Payroll process optimization
  • Training

Minimum Requirements:

  • B. Com or similar qualification advantageous
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in an Accounting/Payroll/HR environment, preferably gained at an accounting firm
  • Experience on sage products will be highly advantageous
  • Must be Client-centric

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Bookkeeping
  • Consulting

