Software Implementations Consultant (Accounting)

Accounting Software Implementations Consultant
My client, a reputable accounting software consulting firm is seeking an outgoing and confident Accounting Consultant/Implementer to join their team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.
Key Performance Areas
- New software implementations
- Automations and integrations
- Business Analysis
- Tax year end compliance and submissions
- Mid tax year end consulting and submissions
- Equity Reporting compliance consulting and submissions
- Skills reporting compliance consulting and submission
- Payroll process optimization
- Training
Minimum Requirements:
- B. Com or similar qualification advantageous
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in an Accounting/Payroll/HR environment, preferably gained at an accounting firm
- Experience on sage products will be highly advantageous
- Must be Client-centric
Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Bookkeeping
- Consulting