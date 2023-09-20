Software Implementations Consultant (Accounting)

Accounting Software Implementations Consultant

My client, a reputable accounting software consulting firm is seeking an outgoing and confident Accounting Consultant/Implementer to join their team in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Key Performance Areas

New software implementations

Automations and integrations

Business Analysis

Tax year end compliance and submissions

Mid tax year end consulting and submissions

Equity Reporting compliance consulting and submissions

Skills reporting compliance consulting and submission

Payroll process optimization

Training

Minimum Requirements:

B. Com or similar qualification advantageous

Minimum 2 years’ experience in an Accounting/Payroll/HR environment, preferably gained at an accounting firm

Experience on sage products will be highly advantageous

Must be Client-centric

Should you be interested in applying for the above position please apply directly to the advert. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying, please do consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Bookkeeping

Consulting

Learn more/Apply for this position