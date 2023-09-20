Software System Designer II

We’re seeking a creative and innovative Software System Designer II (Financial Management and Banking) to join our team and help us design and develop software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of the finance industry. This role requires a strong background in both software development and financial services, as it involves creating systems that streamline financial operations, enhance security, and improve customer experiences.

What you will be doing:

Design data models and rules that meet the business requirements and align to the agreed architecture framework.

Automate and/or optimise existing data processes by combining separate processes, de-duping wasteful code and refactoring existing code to more appropriate and dynamic standards

Ensure data modelling and developed deliverables are delivered according to project plan and budget to meet commitment to stakeholders.

Ensure all data modelling activities and deliverables are aligned to the development methodology and to the data modelling principles and standards

Enable efficient API connections by working with developers to satisfy front end/UI data field requirements via stored procedures (build and maintain)

Apply the Nedbank approved tooling to create the data modelling deliverables and relevant stored procedures.

Analyse and profile the source data to understand data quality issues , relationships, patterns and rules in the data.

Structure data requirements into logical data constructs based on the relevant design principles, data governance rules, ERD models and dimensional models to ensure optimal implementation.

Compile Source to Target Mapping Specifications including the appropriate Transformation Rules where relevant.

Identifying definitive or authoritative source of data ; analysing source data; and identifying gaps to target structures.

Facilitate data quality governance by collating metadata on processes and exposing these in a central monitoring environment for reporting and governance

Reduce non value-adding development by identifying opportunity for re-use of the existing processes, rule engines, models and source data

Maintain up to date knowledge of latest developments in the Data domain, including reading; continuous professional development courses; seminars and conferences.

Perform peer review on work performed by other team members

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Experience Expertise:

National Senior Certificate

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Certificate in relevant Technology or Domain

Minimum 6 years of IT experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Principles of project management

Relevant design tools

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Relevant software and systems knowledge

Research methodology

Role-relevant related technologies

System Development Life cycle(SDLC)

Systems Analysis and design

Technical System Interfaces

Testing principles and processes

Personal Attributes:

Collaborating

Compelling Communication

Decision Making

Driving for Results

Influencing

Innovation

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

