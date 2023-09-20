SQL Database Administrator (KG)

Description

The SQL Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production SQL databases while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of databases and their accompanying software.

Responsibilities

Strategy & Planning

Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.

Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.

Acquisition & Deployment

Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operational Management

Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.

Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.

Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.

Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.

Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.

Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.

Perform database transaction and security audits.

Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.

Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements:

Position Requirements

Formal Education & Certification

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science and/or 5 to 10 years equivalent work experience.

Certifications in:

Microsoft Technology Associate: Database Fundamentals

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Administration

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL BI Development

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Development

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Data Management & Analytics

Knowledge & Experience

Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring and supporting sql database servers, including […].

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.

Project management experience.

Good understanding of the organisation’s’ goals and objectives.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

5 – 10 year experience in supporting SQL Databases.

Personal Attributes

Good written and oral communication skills.

Strong technical documentation skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to conduct research into database issues, standards, and products as required.

Ability to present ideas in user-friendly language.

Highly self motivated and directed.

Keen attention to detail.

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Strong customer service orientation.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Desired Skills:

SQL BI Development

SQL Database Administration

SQL Database Development

Data Management & Analytics

