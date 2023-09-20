Sub-Saharan Africa leads in Bitcoin adoption

The adoption and use of Bitcoin in sub-Saharan Africa is the highest in the world, according to the Chainalysis 2023 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report by Chainalysis, which yesterday shared a chapter focusing on the region.

The report indicates that the use of homegrown sub-Saharan Africa-based exchanges continues to outpace global exchanges.

With a 9% growth rate, Nigeria was one of only six countries in the world where transaction volume grew year-on-year, with the Naira crisis leading to further adoption of cryptocurrency. In the report Chainalysis maps how interest in Bitcoin and stablecoins has generally risen as the Naira’s value has decreased.

Similar to previous years, sub-Saharan Africa has the smallest crypto economy of all regions, accounting for just 2,3% of global transaction volume between July 2022 and June 2023. During that time, the region received an estimated $117,1-billion in on-chain value.

Although sub-Saharan Africa has consistently been one of the smallest cryptocurrency markets, a closer analysis reveals that crypto has penetrated key markets and become an important part of many residents’ day-to-day lives. Nigeria ranks second overall on the Global Crypto Adoption Index Kenya (21), Ghana (29), and South Africa (31) rank high on the index.

In no region is Bitcoin more dominant than in sub-Saharan Africa, as the world’s first cryptocurrency makes up a bigger share of transaction volume than in any other region.

Sub-Saharan Africa residents are likely turning to so-called digital gold for an alternative store of value. Many countries in the region have struggled with rising inflation and debt, making cryptocurrency an attractive means of storing value, preserving savings, and attaining greater financial freedom.

The increased regulatory clarity provided by the flurry of recent legislation may be helping Africa’s local cryptocurrency industry. Many of the most important crypto regulations enacted by Africa’s biggest countries came around early 2023.

South Africa’s proactive approach to regulation has removed a lot of regulatory uncertainty and thus encouraged crypto trading. Luno indicates that, presently, the predominant use case for crypto in South Africa revolves around investment and that, over the last three years, the number of customers holding a meaningful crypto balance on Luno has increased by almost 50%.

In addition, Luno says that the industry develops more responsibly in markets with no regulatory bans – the market operates above the ground and there is more productive interaction between regulators and exchanges.