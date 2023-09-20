Systems Support Engineer (SSR) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 20, 2023

Our clients Managed IT Services Company, embarking on a mission to build a next-generation IT services platform for the Enterprise Business and Service Provider markets.

Customers rely on us to provide them with exceptional IT services, security, and consulting – and as part of our evolution and growth, they have a fully remote opportunity within our foundational product team.

As a Developer on a growing team, you will be focused on the development of our next-generation IT services platform and technologies.

This is a ground level opportunity to make your mark in an established, well-funded startup – where you will be working alongside a seasoned management team, with established global customers. The best of both worlds!

You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with talented professionals, and contribute to the success of the clients’ business operations.

Qualifications

  • 4+ years Enterprise Office365 and Azure Experience (Required)
  • Microsoft Certs – Server, Active Directory (Preferred)
  • Cisco CCNA & CCNP (Preferred)
  • PowerShell: Intermediate Working Knowledge (Preferred)
  • 4+ Years Enterprise IT Support Experience (Required)
  • Background check required as a condition of employment

Who you are:

  • Passionate about personal growth and learning.
  • Highly proficient English Written and Verbal Communications.
  • Eager to work in an environment where your ideas help build new areas of the business.
  • Effective troubleshooter with a keen sense of the customer experience always.
  • Highly Motivated to document, streamline and build repeatable processes.

Daily Responsibilities & Work Mix:

  • 20% – Tactical Customer Support Requests (Moves / Adds / Changes)
  • 60% – Strategic Customer Support Requests (Projects & Maintenance)
  • 10% – Strategic Internal Projects, Documentation and Process Improvement
  • 10% – New Client Onboarding
  • Technology Platforms you will work with:
  • Windows Workstation Administration (Windows O/S, PowerShell, WMI, WinRM, MEM/Intune)

