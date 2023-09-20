Systems Support Engineer (SSR)

Our clients Managed IT Services Company, embarking on a mission to build a next-generation IT services platform for the Enterprise Business and Service Provider markets.

Customers rely on us to provide them with exceptional IT services, security, and consulting – and as part of our evolution and growth, they have a fully remote opportunity within our foundational product team.

As a Developer on a growing team, you will be focused on the development of our next-generation IT services platform and technologies.

This is a ground level opportunity to make your mark in an established, well-funded startup – where you will be working alongside a seasoned management team, with established global customers. The best of both worlds!

You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with talented professionals, and contribute to the success of the clients’ business operations.

Qualifications

4+ years Enterprise Office365 and Azure Experience (Required)

Microsoft Certs – Server, Active Directory (Preferred)

Cisco CCNA & CCNP (Preferred)

PowerShell: Intermediate Working Knowledge (Preferred)

4+ Years Enterprise IT Support Experience (Required)

Background check required as a condition of employment

Who you are:

Passionate about personal growth and learning.

Highly proficient English Written and Verbal Communications.

Eager to work in an environment where your ideas help build new areas of the business.

Effective troubleshooter with a keen sense of the customer experience always.

Highly Motivated to document, streamline and build repeatable processes.

Daily Responsibilities & Work Mix:

20% – Tactical Customer Support Requests (Moves / Adds / Changes)

60% – Strategic Customer Support Requests (Projects & Maintenance)

10% – Strategic Internal Projects, Documentation and Process Improvement

10% – New Client Onboarding

Technology Platforms you will work with:

Windows Workstation Administration (Windows O/S, PowerShell, WMI, WinRM, MEM/Intune)

