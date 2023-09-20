Telkom partners with app-based delivery service

Telkom has appointed Delivery Ka Speed, a 100% black youth-owned and township-based fast food delivery service SME, as one of its strategic consumer dealers to deliver its products in townships of Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West province.

Situated in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, Delivery Ka Speed is strategically located to serve these markets. It also has experience in delivering to areas that are underserviced due to a lack of mapped streets.

“The partnership with Delivery Ka Speed is part of Telkom’s overarching plan to create connectivity touchpoints within townships, meeting the increasing demand for digital products and services driven by the adoption of a digital-first lifestyle,” says Dr Mmaki Jantjies, group executive of innovation and transformation.

To enable Delivery Ka Speed, which means speedy delivery in local Pretoria slang, Telkom FutureMakers, has purchased 10 new delivery bikes worth R300 000 and sponsored airtime worth R10 000.

“The bikes will go a long way to help Delivery Ka Speed achieve its vision of providing convenience to the township market while cultivating the culture of gig work for the townships’ unemployed youth,” says Dr Jantjies.

The acquisition of additional delivery bikes supports Delivery Ka Speed’s expansion strategy across neighbouring townships in the provinces. The delivery bikes would create a new revenue stream by hiring local unemployed youth through a “rent-to-own” agreement with the independent delivery partners.

Telkom FutureMakers’ core mandate is to cultivate the digital economy by investing in and nurturing a new generation of high-growth enterprises owned by black entrepreneurs. These enterprises hold the potential to generate substantial job opportunities and economic outcomes within our township communities.

This initiative, forming part of Telkom FutureMakers’ supply and sales value chain strategy, aims to bolster the success of SMEs while achieving broadband leadership and mitigating supply chain risks within the Telkom Group.

“The township economy thrives on entrepreneurship, and our partnership with Delivery Ka Speed demonstrates our commitment to nurturing local enterprises while ensuring digital accessibility,” Jantjies adds.

“Through this collaboration, we’re not only enhancing connectivity but also building brand affinity, community trust, and economic resilience within townships.”

Founded by the youth of Hammanskraal in July 2021, Delivery Ka Speed has embraced a gig economy model, enabling local unemployed youth to engage as independent delivery partners.

Godiragetse Mogajane, founder and CEO at Delivery Ka Speed, comments: “The partnership significantly alleviates the financial burden for our young entrepreneurs, making the opportunity to own and operate delivery bikes more attainable. We are grateful that Telkom FutureMakers and Telkom Consumer Service Business (CSB) Retail have seen our young people’s potential and joined hands with us to pave a solid future for them and with them.”