Underdog Tech Award seeks to reward innovators

inDrive has launched the Underdog Tech Award, a new international prize for the founders of the best tech startups outside major tech hubs and startup communities.

The award seeks to support technology startups that have been successfully founded despite facing challenges due to their location – such as limited resources or lack of access to funding and important events.

Early-stage technology startups located outside major IT hubs can participate in the Underdog Tech Award selection process. To be eligible for entry, startups make a significant positive impact on their communities (or have the potential to do so) and have good prospects for rapid scaling.

The application phase is open now, until 1 December 2023. All applications submitted during this time will be considered.

During the second stage, which starts in December 2023, award nominees and the top 20 candidates will be determined and shortlisted.

“At inDrive, we aim to unlock human potential and expand access to education and other social benefits,” says Mark Loughran, group president of inDrive. “We consider it essential to support those who are initially deprived or have difficulty accessing the necessary resources: For example, we have already established the Aurora Tech Award, an award for women in IT, along with other initiatives to support those who need and deserve it.

“Now we have organized an award for ‘underdogs’. We at inDrive are still underdogs, and proud of it. We aim to support innovative startups that make the world better. And we are thrilled to provide them with the platform and financial support needed for their growth and development.”

The Underdog Tech Award confers recognition and a monetary reward (the prize fund is $60 000) on the winner, along with other important benefits: all startups that submit applications will gain valuable feedback from various venture and investment funds, while the shortlisted candidates will also receive feedback from the award’s jury. In addition, winners will receive PR support and the opportunity to undergo training by industry experts.