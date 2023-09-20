Web Developer

Web Developer (Front -End)

My client – a leading Investment Management company is looking for a Front -End Web Developer to join their team. Must have completed Bachelor’s Degree / Bachelor of Science (Computer Science/ Information Systems) or similar with minimum 2-5 years experience in a web development position with a focus on data centric web applications. Must have strong passion for front-end design and experience working with data and data visualisation. Will work closely with a team of quantitative analysts and data engineers to set up or enhance infrastructure and front ends for data processes, client facing platforms and new projects.

Required Skills & Responsibilities:

Strong programming skills, particularly in JavaScript, CSS and HTML – web design with CSS and HTML

Working with web frameworks in Node.js such as [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] and front-end libraries such as [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] Services and APIs

Data Visualisation experience

Assist in defining the visual presentation of the company – scoping layouts and templates

Visual Design – Wire framing & mock design

