Web Developer

Sep 20, 2023

Web Developer (Front -End)
My client – a leading Investment Management company is looking for a Front -End Web Developer to join their team. Must have completed Bachelor’s Degree / Bachelor of Science (Computer Science/ Information Systems) or similar with minimum 2-5 years experience in a web development position with a focus on data centric web applications. Must have strong passion for front-end design and experience working with data and data visualisation. Will work closely with a team of quantitative analysts and data engineers to set up or enhance infrastructure and front ends for data processes, client facing platforms and new projects.

Required Skills & Responsibilities:

  • Strong programming skills, particularly in JavaScript, CSS and HTML – web design with CSS and HTML
  • Working with web frameworks in Node.js such as [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] and front-end libraries such as [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] Services and APIs
  • Data Visualisation experience
  • Assist in defining the visual presentation of the company – scoping layouts and templates
  • Visual Design – Wire framing & mock design

Desired Skills:

  • HTML & CSS
  • JavaScript
  • RESTful Services and APIs
  • Data Visualisation
  • Web frameworks
  • Wire framing & mock design

