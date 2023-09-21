Analyst Developer: .NET – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A well established Commercial Bank in is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: .NET to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the design and development of new Front-End applications according to specifications

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

Quality

Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions (design)

Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Architects

Deliver development within agreed timelines

Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan

Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Provide testing assistance to developer(s)

Provide implementation instructions for new development

Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)

Conduct investigations and solve system issues

Prepare production deployment packages

Ensure successful implementation

Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers

Act as Team Leader for projects

Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure contracted deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Qualifications & Experience

Grade 12

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR more than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Experience in the following:

Minimum:

SQL (T-SQL, 5+ years)

C# (5+ years)

Windows Services (multi-threaded)

Web Services

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)

Ideal:

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

IIS

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern Powershell UML

.Net Core

XAML

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Banking systems environment

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Software Development

Software Engineering

