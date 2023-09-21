Analyst Developer: .NET – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A well established Commercial Bank in is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: .NET to join their fast growing team.
Purpose Statement:
Responsible for the design and development of new Front-End applications according to specifications
Key Tasks & Accountabilities
Quality
- Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions (design)
- Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Architects
- Deliver development within agreed timelines
- Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
- Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
- Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
- Provide implementation instructions for new development
- Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
- Conduct investigations and solve system issues
- Prepare production deployment packages
- Ensure successful implementation
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers
- Act as Team Leader for projects
- Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure contracted deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
- Qualifications & Experience
- Grade 12
- A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR more than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)
Experience in the following:
Minimum:
- SQL (T-SQL, 5+ years)
- C# (5+ years)
- Windows Services (multi-threaded)
- Web Services
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)
Ideal:
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- IIS
- MVC or MVVM Design Pattern Powershell UML
- .Net Core
- XAML
Knowledge:
Minimum:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Banking systems environment
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Software Development
- Software Engineering