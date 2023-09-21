Business Analyst – Finance

Financial Business Analyst – Western Cape, Cape Town (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Business analytics with a key factor in Finance Projects.

One of the leading Financial Services companies with Insurance, Asset Management and Banking streams. The company in South Africa listed on 3 major African stock exchanges, with a growing African footprint and vibrant culture.

A technology-forward company, with a continuous learning environment that is in the business of helping people and companies do great things with their money.

Key Responsibilities:

Finance Business Analysis experience and qualifications

Finance / Accounting / Business / Process / Data analysis

Requirements Documentation

Stakeholder management and communication skills

Execution to business analysis methodology

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need

Able to assist with project requirements planning

Applying and anticipating technical expertise

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Impact Assessment

Ad-hoc reporting

Process and data integrity

Project Skills

Strong Business Analytic Skills

Balance Sheet Reconciliation

Execution and implementation of identified solutions and processes

Essential Competencies:

Insurance or Financial Services experience or finance/financial reporting processes and systems

Solid understanding of Finance Business Processes

Financial accounting / Financial reporting capability

Strong account reconciliation skills

Problem solving ability

Cost Allocations and Product Fund accounting understanding preferable

Finance qualification & background

Business Analysis Diploma

Knowledge of the insurance industry and products

Business analysis and project exposure is essential.

Experience in mapping out complex business processes

Exposure to a complex organisational structure at Group level

CA(SA) / CIMA – beneficial

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related

5+ Working Years’ experience

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on

Desired Skills:

Finance

Business Analyst

Balance sheet

Reconciliations

cost allocations

business process

implementation

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

