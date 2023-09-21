Business Analyst – Finance

Financial Business Analyst – Western Cape, Cape Town (Contract)
Want to take your career to the next level within the Financial Services space? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Business analytics with a key factor in Finance Projects.
One of the leading Financial Services companies with Insurance, Asset Management and Banking streams. The company in South Africa listed on 3 major African stock exchanges, with a growing African footprint and vibrant culture.
A technology-forward company, with a continuous learning environment that is in the business of helping people and companies do great things with their money.
Key Responsibilities:
- Finance Business Analysis experience and qualifications
- Finance / Accounting / Business / Process / Data analysis
- Requirements Documentation
- Stakeholder management and communication skills
- Execution to business analysis methodology
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
- Able to assist with project requirements planning
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Ad-hoc reporting
- Process and data integrity
- Project Skills
- Strong Business Analytic Skills
- Balance Sheet Reconciliation
- Execution and implementation of identified solutions and processes
Essential Competencies:
- Insurance or Financial Services experience or finance/financial reporting processes and systems
- Solid understanding of Finance Business Processes
- Financial accounting / Financial reporting capability
- Strong account reconciliation skills
- Problem solving ability
- Cost Allocations and Product Fund accounting understanding preferable
- Finance qualification & background
- Business Analysis Diploma
- Knowledge of the insurance industry and products
- Business analysis and project exposure is essential.
- Experience in mapping out complex business processes
- Exposure to a complex organisational structure at Group level
- CA(SA) / CIMA – beneficial
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:
- Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related
- 5+ Working Years’ experience
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Business Analyst
- Balance sheet
- Reconciliations
- cost allocations
- business process
- implementation
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants