My client based in Bryanston Sandton is looking for a Cloud Network Security Engineer who has the following exposure:-
Azure
Cloud
Banking
ITIL
- Proven expertise in Routing & Switching, Security Infrastructure, Cloud platforms
- Expert knowledge in TCP/IP, Routing, Switching, Firewalls (Palo Alto, Fortinet), VPN, Proxy, IPS, F5 and WAF
- Understanding of security and operational requirements for datacenter and network infrastructure to support PCI -DSS and other regulatory standards
Desired Skills:
- Cloud
- Azure
- TCP/IP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This clients headquarters are in Dubai but recently opened offices in Cape Town and Bryanston