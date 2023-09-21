Cloud-Network & security Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Technical Support for network & security and accountable for availability, performance, costs, and risks related to all network devices & services.
- Managing and maintaining site-to-site VPN, IPSEC etc., on Cloud and On-Prem networks.
- Strong knowledge in capacity management and hardware sizing for Network & Security Solutions.
- Implement and support projects including datacenter and network security solutions
- Good knowledge in cloud architecture, security platforms, availability and Disaster recovery plan.
- Good knowledge in TCP/IP and other routing protocols.
- Performs security reviews and risk assessments on the network infrastructure
- Good knowledge of firewalls, Load Balancers.
- Ensuring the cloud network is responsive to user demands
- Scaling cloud services to serve growing businesses
- Troubleshooting issues which arise
- Monitoring usage of cloud network
- Ensuring compliance with relevant legislation and guidelines
- Ensuring cloud infrastructures (AWS, Google, Azure) are in accordance with best practices and company security policies.
- Identifying, analyzing, and resolving infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues.
- Monitor and respond to security violations, potential vulnerabilities, and alerts from detection systems.
- Deep understanding of public and hybrid cloud architecture, AWS & Azure preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Educated to Degree level from a recognized university in computer science or relevant subject in technology. Preferably holds an Engineering degree. Professional –
- At least 5 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry experience highly desirable. –
- Excellent knowledge on data center technology
- designing and operating data centers
- preferably at Tier 3 standards. –
- Proven expertise in Routing & Switching
- Security Infrastructure
- Cloud platforms –
- Expert knowledge in TCP/IP
- Routing
- Switching
- Firewalls (Palo Alto
- Fortinet)
- VPN
- Proxy
- IPS
- F5 and WAF –
- Understanding of security and operational requirements for datacenter and network infrastructure to support PCI -DSS and other regulatory standards –
- Working knowledge of defining operational processes and procedures. –
- Experience in managing services based on ITIL or similar framework –
- Excellent written and Oral communication skills. –
- Industry certifications preferred -CCNP / CISSP –
- Experience in managing cloud infrastructure Personal –
- Excellent analytical and problem management skills. –
- Dedicated approach to service management –
- Client focused with excellent service management skill
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Job Role> Cloud-Network & security Engineer
Department > IT Infrastructure