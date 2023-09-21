Cloud-Network & security Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Technical Support for network & security and accountable for availability, performance, costs, and risks related to all network devices & services.

Managing and maintaining site-to-site VPN, IPSEC etc., on Cloud and On-Prem networks.

Strong knowledge in capacity management and hardware sizing for Network & Security Solutions.

Implement and support projects including datacenter and network security solutions

Good knowledge in cloud architecture, security platforms, availability and Disaster recovery plan.

Good knowledge in TCP/IP and other routing protocols.

Performs security reviews and risk assessments on the network infrastructure

Good knowledge of firewalls, Load Balancers.

Ensuring the cloud network is responsive to user demands

Scaling cloud services to serve growing businesses

Troubleshooting issues which arise

Monitoring usage of cloud network

Ensuring compliance with relevant legislation and guidelines

Ensuring cloud infrastructures (AWS, Google, Azure) are in accordance with best practices and company security policies.

Identifying, analyzing, and resolving infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues.

Monitor and respond to security violations, potential vulnerabilities, and alerts from detection systems.

Deep understanding of public and hybrid cloud architecture, AWS & Azure preferred.

Desired Skills:

Educated to Degree level from a recognized university in computer science or relevant subject in technology. Preferably holds an Engineering degree. Professional –

At least 5 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry experience highly desirable. –

Excellent knowledge on data center technology

designing and operating data centers

preferably at Tier 3 standards. –

Proven expertise in Routing & Switching

Security Infrastructure

Cloud platforms –

Expert knowledge in TCP/IP

Routing

Switching

Firewalls (Palo Alto

Fortinet)

VPN

Proxy

IPS

F5 and WAF –

Understanding of security and operational requirements for datacenter and network infrastructure to support PCI -DSS and other regulatory standards –

Working knowledge of defining operational processes and procedures. –

Experience in managing services based on ITIL or similar framework –

Excellent written and Oral communication skills. –

Industry certifications preferred -CCNP / CISSP –

Experience in managing cloud infrastructure Personal –

Excellent analytical and problem management skills. –

Dedicated approach to service management –

Client focused with excellent service management skill

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Job Role> Cloud-Network & security Engineer

Department > IT Infrastructure

