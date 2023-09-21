Cloud-Network & security Engineer

Sep 21, 2023

Technical Support for network & security and accountable for availability, performance, costs, and risks related to all network devices & services.

  • Managing and maintaining site-to-site VPN, IPSEC etc., on Cloud and On-Prem networks.
  • Strong knowledge in capacity management and hardware sizing for Network & Security Solutions.
  • Implement and support projects including datacenter and network security solutions
  • Good knowledge in cloud architecture, security platforms, availability and Disaster recovery plan.
  • Good knowledge in TCP/IP and other routing protocols.
  • Performs security reviews and risk assessments on the network infrastructure
  • Good knowledge of firewalls, Load Balancers.
  • Ensuring the cloud network is responsive to user demands
  • Scaling cloud services to serve growing businesses
  • Troubleshooting issues which arise
  • Monitoring usage of cloud network
  • Ensuring compliance with relevant legislation and guidelines
  • Ensuring cloud infrastructures (AWS, Google, Azure) are in accordance with best practices and company security policies.
  • Identifying, analyzing, and resolving infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues.
  • Monitor and respond to security violations, potential vulnerabilities, and alerts from detection systems.
  • Deep understanding of public and hybrid cloud architecture, AWS & Azure preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Educated to Degree level from a recognized university in computer science or relevant subject in technology. Preferably holds an Engineering degree. Professional –
  • At least 5 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry experience highly desirable. –
  • Excellent knowledge on data center technology
  • designing and operating data centers
  • preferably at Tier 3 standards. –
  • Proven expertise in Routing & Switching
  • Security Infrastructure
  • Cloud platforms –
  • Expert knowledge in TCP/IP
  • Routing
  • Switching
  • Firewalls (Palo Alto
  • Fortinet)
  • VPN
  • Proxy
  • IPS
  • F5 and WAF –
  • Understanding of security and operational requirements for datacenter and network infrastructure to support PCI -DSS and other regulatory standards –
  • Working knowledge of defining operational processes and procedures. –
  • Experience in managing services based on ITIL or similar framework –
  • Excellent written and Oral communication skills. –
  • Industry certifications preferred -CCNP / CISSP –
  • Experience in managing cloud infrastructure Personal –
  • Excellent analytical and problem management skills. –
  • Dedicated approach to service management –
  • Client focused with excellent service management skill

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Job Role> Cloud-Network & security Engineer
Department > IT Infrastructure

