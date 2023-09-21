Desktop Support Engineer

Sep 21, 2023

Job Description

We are looking for a Desktop Support Engineer as a field services support at various Thungela mines/sites in the Malahleni area.

Key responsibilities:

  • Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)
  • To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA
  • To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed. (No ticket No Ride)
  • Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure
  • To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support.
  • Basic AD user and computer account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships)
  • To Backup Engineers for customers and support staff
  • To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required
  • 3G and APN configuration
  • Printer support and maintenance
  • Manage requests/call logged to Vendors and 3rd Parties
  • To ensure continuous communication to the technical team and feedback regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.
  • To ensure adherence to all Bytes SI processes, policies, and procedures as per prescribed compliance
  • To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (Individual Development Plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within the Altron policy and procedure framework.

Desired Skills:

  • PC Support
  • Remote Desktop
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Desktop Application Support
  • Desktop Computers
  • APN configuration
  • 3G configuration
  • Printer support
  • AD user

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position