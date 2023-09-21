Job Description
We are looking for a Desktop Support Engineer as a field services support at various Thungela mines/sites in the Malahleni area.
Key responsibilities:
- Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)
- To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA
- To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed. (No ticket No Ride)
- Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure
- To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support.
- Basic AD user and computer account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships)
- To Backup Engineers for customers and support staff
- To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required
- 3G and APN configuration
- Printer support and maintenance
- Manage requests/call logged to Vendors and 3rd Parties
- To ensure continuous communication to the technical team and feedback regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.
- To ensure adherence to all Bytes SI processes, policies, and procedures as per prescribed compliance
- To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (Individual Development Plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within the Altron policy and procedure framework.
Desired Skills:
- PC Support
- Remote Desktop
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Desktop Application Support
- Desktop Computers
- APN configuration
- 3G configuration
- Printer support
- AD user
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years