Desktop Support Engineer

Desktop Support Engineer – Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal (Permanent)

Want to take your career to the next level within the ICT and Consulting Space? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Desktop Support.

We are looking for a Desktop Support Engineer to provide End User Computer Support for users of our client, Africa’s biggest sugar producer, with extensive business operations in six African countries, manufacturing sugar and downstream products from cane supplied by our own agricultural operations and independent local growers.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage, maintain and repair IT systems

Maintain the company’s computer services and equipment

Provide guidance and best practices to Junior Support Technicians

Build partner relationships with client and be trusted IT Advisor

Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)

Ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA

Ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed (No ticket No Ride)

Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure

Ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating on a monthly basis with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support

Administer User and Computer accounts, as well as Group membership in AD

Perform various tests on all hardware platforms and networks and document all operating system software

Practice Expert knowledge on Preventative Maintenance

Coordinate with Internal IT staff and customer to resolve technical issues and escalate same if required

Identify and resolve all hardware and software issues

Installing, Configuring and Updating required hardware and software

Troubleshooting and diagnosing to detect and solve technical problems

Design and perform various tests on applications according to required standards

Maintain and develop all user applications and define specifications based on client requirements

Ensure that best practices are adhered to

Ensure that Standard Operation Procedures are followed

Provide input to the Monthly Operations Report

Ensure continuous communication to the technical team and feedback regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users

Backup Engineers for customers and support staff where required

Manage requests/calls escalated to Vendors and 3rd Parties

Train employees to analyse and repair all product failures and analyse customer requirements.

Ensure adherence to all Company SI processes, policies, and procedures as per prescribed compliance

Ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (Individual Development Plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within the company policy and procedure framework.

Essential Competencies:

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals – AZ900

Microsoft Office 365 Fundamentals – MS900

MTA: Windows Operating System Fundamentals (Windows 10)

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

Apple Mac Apple Certified Support Professional (optional based on customer requirements)

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

KwaZulu Natal, Pietermaritzburg, (Onsite)

Minimum Requirements:

CompTIA A+ certification

CompTIA N+ certification

ITIL Foundation Certification

3 – 5 years of Technical Support with an emphasis in MS Operating Systems, MS Office or Office 365 and Office Applications

