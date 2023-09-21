Desktop Support Engineer – Mpumalanga Witbank

Job Description

We are looking for a Desktop Support Engineer as a field services support at various Thungela mines/sites in the Malahleni area.

Key responsibilities:

Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)

To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA

To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed. (No ticket No Ride)

Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure

To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating monthly with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support.

Basic AD user and computer account Administration (Account lockouts, OU Memberships)

To Backup Engineers for customers and support staff

To assist with Smart Hands Onsite when required

3G and APN configuration

Printer support and maintenance

Manage requests/call logged to Vendors and 3rd Parties

To ensure continuous communication to the technical team and feedback regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users.

To ensure adherence to all Bytes SI processes, policies, and procedures as per prescribed compliance

To ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (Individual Development Plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within the Altron policy and procedure framework.

Desired Skills:

PC Support

Remote Desktop

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Application Support

Desktop Computers

APN configuration

3G configuration

Printer support

AD user

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

