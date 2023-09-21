DVF Software Engineer 0059 – Gauteng Pretoria

DVF Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Key Skills (or equivalent):

  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • MongoDB Exposure
  • AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript, NodeJS
  • Atlassian APIs
  • Typescript
  • Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.
  • Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
  • Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
  • Sound understanding of computer science.
  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • Python Development
  • AWS
  • Cloud computing

Learn more/Apply for this position