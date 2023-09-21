DVF Software Engineer 0059

DVF Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Key Skills (or equivalent):
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
- Typescript
- Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.
- Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
- Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
- Sound understanding of computer science.
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- Python Development
- AWS
- Cloud computing