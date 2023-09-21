Electrical Field Application Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Well known electronic design and part supplier based is Midrand requires a Field Applications Engineer with Electrical or Electronic experience.
Matric is essential
Electrical / electronic diploma or degree or N6 or similar
2 Year electrical applications experience (components, radio frequencies, wifi, antennas, conductors etc)
MS Office skills for quotes
Valid drivers essential
Experience with components for mother boards in the cellular industry, smart systems, WIFI industry, GPS industry etc is required.
Support customers during the design-in and post-sales phases with Global Navigation Satellite
Work closely with the sales team to close new business opportunities
Resolve technical issues in customer products
Evaluation of analysed returned material and feedback to sales
Co-ordination of support activities
Provide Technical support solutions during both the design in and post-sales phase of the customer relationship
Help customers fully utilise the performance capabilities of Global Navigation Satellite System, short range and cellular wireless products
Desired Skills:
- technical support
- field engineer
- applications engineer
- technical solutions
- design-in
- cellular
- electrical
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Cell
- Petrol Reimbursement
- Bonus