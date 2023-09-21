Electrical Field Application Engineer

Well known electronic design and part supplier based is Midrand requires a Field Applications Engineer with Electrical or Electronic experience.

Matric is essential

Electrical / electronic diploma or degree or N6 or similar

2 Year electrical applications experience (components, radio frequencies, wifi, antennas, conductors etc)

MS Office skills for quotes

Valid drivers essential

Experience with components for mother boards in the cellular industry, smart systems, WIFI industry, GPS industry etc is required.

Support customers during the design-in and post-sales phases with Global Navigation Satellite

Work closely with the sales team to close new business opportunities

Resolve technical issues in customer products

Evaluation of analysed returned material and feedback to sales

Co-ordination of support activities

Provide Technical support solutions during both the design in and post-sales phase of the customer relationship

Help customers fully utilise the performance capabilities of Global Navigation Satellite System, short range and cellular wireless products

Desired Skills:

technical support

field engineer

applications engineer

technical solutions

design-in

cellular

electrical

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

Medical aid

Provident fund

Cell

Petrol Reimbursement

Bonus

