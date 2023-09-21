Field Technician- 6 Month Contract – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001940 – FIELD TRIALS TECHNICIAN (KZN, 6 Month Contract)



Purpose of the Job:

To work closely with a senior agronomist, assisting with the technical requirements of valued clients.

Required Qualifications

BSc Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Physiology/ Agronomy

Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)

Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1 to 2 years of experience.

Experience in field trials management – advantageous.

Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting field trials.

Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way.

Drivers’ license.

MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

Bilingual: English & Afrikaans – verbal & written

Organization and responsibility

Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities.

Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers

Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in a quiet & balanced manner.

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Field Trials

Research

Soil Samples

Learn more/Apply for this position