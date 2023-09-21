Frontend Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A distinguished Johannesburg-based company, at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), is presently amid a search for a highly capable Front-End Developer to become an integral part of their dynamic team. The candidate they seek should possess a profound enthusiasm for development coupled with a discerning eye for design. Collaborative efforts with their design and back-end development units will be essential to translate captivating and user-friendly digital experiences into reality. Requirements for this role include a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Web Development, or a related field (or an equivalent accumulation of work experience). A robust command of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is indispensable, with a specific emphasis on crafting neat, modular code. (All applicants will need to submit copies of Matric and Degree Certificates that include the results).

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven work experience as a Front-End Developer or similar role.

Strong proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, with a focus on writing clean, modular code.

Experience with front-end libraries and frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, [URL Removed] with responsive design principles and mobile-first development.

Solid understanding of browser rendering behaviour and performance optimization techniques.

Proficiency in using version control systems, preferably Git.

Portfolio showcasing previous front-end development projects is a plus.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Web Development, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

2+ years of professional experience in front-end development.

Demonstrated experience with at least one major front-end framework.

Experience with performance optimization tools and techniques.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills to effectively work with designers, back-end developers, and other team members.

Strong passion for staying up to date with the latest web technologies and trends.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

