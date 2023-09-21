Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an exceptional person to build Java integration services and applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

The ideal person will not just be an outstanding Java developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations. You will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small Agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.

You will collaborate with team members to understand the problem define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems. Be able to work independently, effectively and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following:

Level: Strong intermediate/Senior

10+ years’ Java application programming/development experience

8+ years’ JEE-experience

5+ years’ Application Server experience i.e. WebSphere Application Server

5+ years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

Your Expertise:

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/ software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSQL – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualization technologies and Caching technologies.

Design, build and run of IBM WebSphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs:

Eclipse

InteliJ

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Debugging troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Work Environment:

Contract Position

Hybrid way of work

Location preference (Sandton, Johannesburg)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.? By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

