ICT Intern – Database Administration – Gauteng

Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic ICT Intern with a background in Database Administration to join our team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity for you to gain hands-on experience and develop your skills in database management and administration. You will work closely with our experienced IT professionals and contribute to real-world projects that impact our business operations.
Qualifications:
- ICT Degree or related qualification.
Your expertise:
- DBA knowledge and skills gained
- Strong interest in Database Administration and a desire to build a career in this field.
- Basic knowledge of database management systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server).
- Familiarity with SQL query language.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
- Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
- Attention to detail and a proactive approach to tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
- Database Maintenance: Assist in routine database maintenance tasks, such as backups, patch installations, and performance tuning.
- Data Security: Learn and implement data security measures to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our databases.
- Query Optimization: Work on query optimization and performance tuning to improve database efficiency.
- Data Import/Export: Assist in data import/export processes and data migration projects.
- Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.
- Support: Provide support to end-users and troubleshoot database-related issues.
- Collaboration: Collaborate with other IT team members on database-related projects and initiatives.
- Learning and Development: Stay up-to-date with the latest database technologies and best practices through continuous learning and self-study
Duration: 12 months Contact
Hybrid, Remote OR Onsite: Onsite to start off with, then hybrid
Location: Springs
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML