ICT Intern – Database Administration

Sep 21, 2023

Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic ICT Intern with a background in Database Administration to join our team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity for you to gain hands-on experience and develop your skills in database management and administration. You will work closely with our experienced IT professionals and contribute to real-world projects that impact our business operations.

Qualifications:

  • ICT Degree or related qualification.

Your expertise:

  • DBA knowledge and skills gained

  • Strong interest in Database Administration and a desire to build a career in this field.

  • Basic knowledge of database management systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server).

  • Familiarity with SQL query language.

  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

  • Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

  • Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.

  • Attention to detail and a proactive approach to tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Database Maintenance: Assist in routine database maintenance tasks, such as backups, patch installations, and performance tuning.

  • Data Security: Learn and implement data security measures to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our databases.

  • Query Optimization: Work on query optimization and performance tuning to improve database efficiency.

  • Data Import/Export: Assist in data import/export processes and data migration projects.

  • Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.

  • Support: Provide support to end-users and troubleshoot database-related issues.

  • Collaboration: Collaborate with other IT team members on database-related projects and initiatives.

  • Learning and Development: Stay up-to-date with the latest database technologies and best practices through continuous learning and self-study

Duration: 12 months Contact

Hybrid, Remote OR Onsite: Onsite to start off with, then hybrid

Location: Springs

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

