ICT Intern – Database Administration

Our client is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic ICT Intern with a background in Database Administration to join our team. This internship provides an excellent opportunity for you to gain hands-on experience and develop your skills in database management and administration. You will work closely with our experienced IT professionals and contribute to real-world projects that impact our business operations.

Qualifications:

ICT Degree or related qualification.

Your expertise:

DBA knowledge and skills gained

Strong interest in Database Administration and a desire to build a career in this field.

Basic knowledge of database management systems (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server).

Familiarity with SQL query language.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.

Attention to detail and a proactive approach to tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Database Maintenance: Assist in routine database maintenance tasks, such as backups, patch installations, and performance tuning.

Data Security: Learn and implement data security measures to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of our databases.

Query Optimization: Work on query optimization and performance tuning to improve database efficiency.

Data Import/Export: Assist in data import/export processes and data migration projects.

Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting steps.

Support: Provide support to end-users and troubleshoot database-related issues.

Collaboration: Collaborate with other IT team members on database-related projects and initiatives.

Learning and Development: Stay up-to-date with the latest database technologies and best practices through continuous learning and self-study

Duration: 12 months Contact

Hybrid, Remote OR Onsite: Onsite to start off with, then hybrid

Location: Springs

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position