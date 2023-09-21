IT Technician

Our client in the Logistics Industry is recruiting for a IT Technician.

Salary: R15 000 – R20 000 depending on experience

Requirements:

Matric

Hardware and software troubleshooting

Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development

Analytical and problem-solving skills

A+, N+ Certification

MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)

Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops

Experience in AD & DC

Basic Network Troubleshooting

Desktop Support

Ability to work with and manipulate data

Up to date with latest technology and innovations

Ability to work under pressure

Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)

Project Management (advantage)

Afterhours standby

Able to work shifts

Driver’s licence

Own car essential

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

HTML

PHP

A+

N+

MCSA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

