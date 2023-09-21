Our client in the Logistics Industry is recruiting for a IT Technician.
Salary: R15 000 – R20 000 depending on experience
Requirements:
- Matric
- Hardware and software troubleshooting
- Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- A+, N+ Certification
- MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)
- Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops
- Experience in AD & DC
- Basic Network Troubleshooting
- Desktop Support
- Ability to work with and manipulate data
- Up to date with latest technology and innovations
- Ability to work under pressure
- Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)
- Project Management (advantage)
- Afterhours standby
- Able to work shifts
- Driver’s licence
- Own car essential
Desired Skills:
- IT Technician
- HTML
- PHP
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate