IT Technician

Sep 21, 2023

Our client in the Logistics Industry is recruiting for a IT Technician.

Salary: R15 000 – R20 000 depending on experience

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting
  • Basic software development: HTML, PHP, full stack development
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • A+, N+ Certification
  • MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage)
  • Experience working with and setting up servers, desktops and Laptops
  • Experience in AD & DC
  • Basic Network Troubleshooting
  • Desktop Support
  • Ability to work with and manipulate data
  • Up to date with latest technology and innovations
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow)
  • Project Management (advantage)
  • Afterhours standby
  • Able to work shifts
  • Driver’s licence
  • Own car essential

Desired Skills:

  • IT Technician
  • HTML
  • PHP
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

