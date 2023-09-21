Java Developer 0276 – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Java EE
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JSF
- Angular
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / 4Wheels / Lambda)
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- GitHub
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience
- 8 – 10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
