Java Developer 0276

Sep 21, 2023

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java EE
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / 4Wheels / Lambda)
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • GitHub
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience
  • 8 – 10 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous


