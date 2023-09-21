Onsite IT Technician – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Managed IT Services Provider is currently in search of an IT Technician. In the role of an Onsite IT Technician, responsibilities encompass both planned installations and immediate assistance for clients, making this a highly prominent position. Within this capacity, the IT Technician will assess incoming support tickets and make the decision to either independently address and resolve the issue or recognize the need for it to be elevated to the appropriate team for resolution. Moreover, the selected candidate will also contribute to the sales process as needed. The primary aim of this position revolves around achieving initial issue resolution. This objective is met by means of problem-solving, identifying, and rectifying problems right at the initial point of contact or laying the foundation for advancing the issue to the designated point of escalation for further investigation and resolution. Candidates applying for this role are required to possess a minimum of 3 years of experience in IT or Managed IT Services.

DUTIES:

Ticket Handling Responsibilities:

Review all assigned tickets and ensure the scope of the ticket is clearly understood.

Request clarification if anything is unclear.

Correctly logging incidents and faults, categorizing and prioritizing them while ensuring to have a clear understanding of the problem.

Monitor assigned service board if applicable.

Ensure all faults are progressed & cleared within SLA – escalating where required.

Dealing with incoming faults in a professional, courteous manner over the phone and via email.

Effectively manage customer expectations with timeous updates & clear telephonic communication to the clients’ nominated point of contact throughout the support process.

Important & urgent tickets are classified and categorized correctly and then dealt with accordingly.

Communicate critical level status to the CSM team at regular intervals.

Coordinate all scheduled activities.

Perform all onsite work in a timeous manner and arrange/confirm any schedule changes with the Support Centre Co-coordinator.

Maintain current, accurate notes of all issue resolution activities within Service Tickets including time logs.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to processing for billing.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to closing.

Proactive Tasks:

Complete routine proactive maintenance where needed.

Maintain and develop own knowledge and skills to assist with first-time fault resolution.

Attend to designated RMM tool notifications about issues with PCs before the client realizes the problem.

Teamwork:

Collaborate with the team to ensure that tickets are closed timeously, and queues are not unwieldy.

Attend weekly team meetings with the team and be prepared for queries on tickets.

Updating the company Knowledgebase and Documentation as information is gained or where needed.

Customer Relationship Management:

Always promote and represent the company’s brand and values.

Respond to clients’ requests as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Always drive the development of strong relationships between the company and clients.

Contribute towards client satisfaction.

Take every opportunity to always help colleagues delight clients.

Assist the Sales Team where required and escalate sales opportunities by recommending technical resolution where issues are systemic or chronic.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have a min of 3 years IT/MSP Experience. So, someone who is an experienced junior tech breaking into the intermediate tech.

This position is full time on site at one of their clients.

Previous positions may have been Field Tech, Helpdesk Tech, or IT Administrator.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate in Afrikaans would be advantageous.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Time Management Skills

Ability to multitask. The site has about 80 users onsite.

COMMENTS:

