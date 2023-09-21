We are looking for a Security Analyst to join our dynamic team in Pretoria. This individual will be responsible for assisting in the protection of an organization’s information technology systems, networks, and data from security threats and vulnerabilities. This role is critical in maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of an organization’s digital assets.
Main areas of responsibility include:
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox, etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox.
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further
- action.
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards
- the issues that were handled during the shift.
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users
- Good understanding of operating standards and procedures
Expertise experience:
- Matric
- Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous
- Previous financial services experience advantageous
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
Personal attributes:
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML