Security Analyst

We are looking for a Security Analyst to join our dynamic team in Pretoria. This individual will be responsible for assisting in the protection of an organization’s information technology systems, networks, and data from security threats and vulnerabilities. This role is critical in maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of an organization’s digital assets.

Main areas of responsibility include:

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox, etc.)

LogPoint

Monitor the shared mailbox.

Monitor the cloud AV consoles

Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

F-Secure EPP

Sophos Central

Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further

action.

Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

Shift handover and effective communication with regards

the issues that were handled during the shift.

Continuous updates of daily reports

Effectively execute requests from users

Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Expertise experience:

Matric

Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous

Previous financial services experience advantageous

2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.

Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.

Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Personal attributes:

Communication skills

Problem-solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

