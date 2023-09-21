Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Our client is seeking a talented Senior Developer to lead the charge in managing, supporting, and enhancing our digital product stack. If you’re passionate about technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are committed to delivering top-notch solutions, this could be your dream job.
- 5-8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer.
- Proficiency in .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, and Transact SQL.
- Strong knowledge of SQL Server, Stored Procedures, Entity Framework 6, and [URL Removed] class=”Default”>Experience with DevOps CI/CD processes (using Azure DevOps) and Jira.
- Experience with Git, pull requests, and code review processes.
- Experience participating in code reviews and design sessions.
- Experience implementing SOLID design patterns.
- Experience with React and Dapper is advantageous.
- Development of full life cycle experience is advantageous.
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Relevant system/application certification.
- DevOps Tasks: Manage continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to ensure smooth software delivery.
- Production Support: Handle production system support tasks, including backups, restoration, debugging, and resolving application functionality-related issues.
- System Environment Management: Set up and monitor the overall health of system environments.
- Development Life Cycle: Implement, manage, and enforce best practices throughout the development life cycle, including estimations, development, demos, deployment, and documentation.
- Disaster Recovery: Plan and implement disaster recovery protocols to ensure business continuity.
- Code Quality: Ensure the quality of software and code by following best practices and staying updated with the latest technology trends.
- Software Development: Develop and create software as required by the business.
- Code Reviews: Conduct code reviews to maintain high-quality standards and reduce bugs in the codebase.
- Team Leadership: Lead, manage, and train junior to mid-level software developers, including conducting code reviews, promoting best practices, and allocating and prioritizing work.
- Security: Advise on, manage, and implement software, infrastructure, and cloud security best practices.
- Cloud Infrastructure: Manage and implement infrastructure in Azure and other related cloud and hosting environments.
Technical Skills:
- The Senior Developer should have expertise in the following technical areas
- NET Framework
- ASP.NET MVC
- Web API
- C#
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- Transact SQL
- SQL Server
- Stored Procedures
- Entity Framework 6
- ADO.Net
- JIRA
- Azure DevOps
- React (advantageous)
- Dapper (advantageous)
Behavioral Traits:
- Logical mind-set
- Collaboration and idea sharing within a team
- Willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities
- Multitasking
- Early adopter of new technologies
- Attention to detail
- Problem-solving skills
- General administration skills
- Strong prioritization, planning, and organizational skills
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML