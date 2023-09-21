Senior Developer

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Our client is seeking a talented Senior Developer to lead the charge in managing, supporting, and enhancing our digital product stack. If you’re passionate about technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are committed to delivering top-notch solutions, this could be your dream job.

5-8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer.

Proficiency in .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, and Transact SQL.

Strong knowledge of SQL Server, Stored Procedures, Entity Framework 6, and [URL Removed] class=”Default”>Experience with DevOps CI/CD processes (using Azure DevOps) and Jira.

Experience with Git, pull requests, and code review processes.

Experience participating in code reviews and design sessions.

Experience implementing SOLID design patterns.

Experience with React and Dapper is advantageous.

Development of full life cycle experience is advantageous.

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Relevant system/application certification.

DevOps Tasks: Manage continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to ensure smooth software delivery.

Manage continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to ensure smooth software delivery. Production Support: Handle production system support tasks, including backups, restoration, debugging, and resolving application functionality-related issues.

Handle production system support tasks, including backups, restoration, debugging, and resolving application functionality-related issues. System Environment Management: Set up and monitor the overall health of system environments.

Set up and monitor the overall health of system environments. Development Life Cycle: Implement, manage, and enforce best practices throughout the development life cycle, including estimations, development, demos, deployment, and documentation.

Implement, manage, and enforce best practices throughout the development life cycle, including estimations, development, demos, deployment, and documentation. Disaster Recovery: Plan and implement disaster recovery protocols to ensure business continuity.

Plan and implement disaster recovery protocols to ensure business continuity. Code Quality: Ensure the quality of software and code by following best practices and staying updated with the latest technology trends.

Ensure the quality of software and code by following best practices and staying updated with the latest technology trends. Software Development: Develop and create software as required by the business.

Develop and create software as required by the business. Code Reviews: Conduct code reviews to maintain high-quality standards and reduce bugs in the codebase.

Conduct code reviews to maintain high-quality standards and reduce bugs in the codebase. Team Leadership: Lead, manage, and train junior to mid-level software developers, including conducting code reviews, promoting best practices, and allocating and prioritizing work.

Lead, manage, and train junior to mid-level software developers, including conducting code reviews, promoting best practices, and allocating and prioritizing work. Security: Advise on, manage, and implement software, infrastructure, and cloud security best practices.

Advise on, manage, and implement software, infrastructure, and cloud security best practices. Cloud Infrastructure: Manage and implement infrastructure in Azure and other related cloud and hosting environments.

Technical Skills:

The Senior Developer should have expertise in the following technical areas

NET Framework

ASP.NET MVC

Web API

C#

JavaScript/TypeScript

Transact SQL

SQL Server

Stored Procedures

Entity Framework 6

ADO.Net

JIRA

Azure DevOps

React (advantageous)

Dapper (advantageous)

Behavioral Traits:

Logical mind-set

Collaboration and idea sharing within a team

Willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities

Multitasking

Early adopter of new technologies

Attention to detail

Problem-solving skills

General administration skills

Strong prioritization, planning, and organizational skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

