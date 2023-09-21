Senior Developer

Sep 21, 2023

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Our client is seeking a talented Senior Developer to lead the charge in managing, supporting, and enhancing our digital product stack. If you’re passionate about technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are committed to delivering top-notch solutions, this could be your dream job.

  • 5-8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer.

  • Proficiency in .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, and Transact SQL.

  • Strong knowledge of SQL Server, Stored Procedures, Entity Framework 6, and [URL Removed] class=”Default”>Experience with DevOps CI/CD processes (using Azure DevOps) and Jira.

  • Experience with Git, pull requests, and code review processes.

  • Experience participating in code reviews and design sessions.

  • Experience implementing SOLID design patterns.

  • Experience with React and Dapper is advantageous.

  • Development of full life cycle experience is advantageous.

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

  • Relevant system/application certification.

  • DevOps Tasks: Manage continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes to ensure smooth software delivery.

  • Production Support: Handle production system support tasks, including backups, restoration, debugging, and resolving application functionality-related issues.

  • System Environment Management: Set up and monitor the overall health of system environments.

  • Development Life Cycle: Implement, manage, and enforce best practices throughout the development life cycle, including estimations, development, demos, deployment, and documentation.

  • Disaster Recovery: Plan and implement disaster recovery protocols to ensure business continuity.

  • Code Quality: Ensure the quality of software and code by following best practices and staying updated with the latest technology trends.

  • Software Development: Develop and create software as required by the business.

  • Code Reviews: Conduct code reviews to maintain high-quality standards and reduce bugs in the codebase.

  • Team Leadership: Lead, manage, and train junior to mid-level software developers, including conducting code reviews, promoting best practices, and allocating and prioritizing work.

  • Security: Advise on, manage, and implement software, infrastructure, and cloud security best practices.

  • Cloud Infrastructure: Manage and implement infrastructure in Azure and other related cloud and hosting environments.

Technical Skills:

  • The Senior Developer should have expertise in the following technical areas

  • NET Framework

  • ASP.NET MVC

  • Web API

  • C#

  • JavaScript/TypeScript

  • Transact SQL

  • SQL Server

  • Stored Procedures

  • Entity Framework 6

  • ADO.Net

  • JIRA

  • Azure DevOps

  • React (advantageous)

  • Dapper (advantageous)

Behavioral Traits:

  • Logical mind-set

  • Collaboration and idea sharing within a team

  • Willingness to take on new challenges and responsibilities

  • Multitasking

  • Early adopter of new technologies

  • Attention to detail

  • Problem-solving skills

  • General administration skills

  • Strong prioritization, planning, and organizational skills

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position