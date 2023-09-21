Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R1.44M – R960K – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Python Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid)

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, tools, and frameworks that integrate machine learning models and algorithms

Collaborate with data scientists and engineers to implement end-to-end machine learning pipelines, from data preprocessing and feature engineering to model training, evaluation, and deployment

Utilise your expertise in PySpark to process and analyse large volumes of data efficiently and develop performant data pipelines

Leverage Kubernetes for container orchestration, deployment, and scaling of applications.

Contribute to the architecture and design of data-driven solutions, ensuring they meet both functional and non-functional requirements

Optimise and refactor existing code to enhance performance, maintainability, and reusability

Stay current with the latest advancements in machine learning, Python development, big data technologies, Kubernetes, and apply this knowledge to enhance team capabilities

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in skill development and project execution

Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback and ensuring adherence to coding standards

Requirements

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong understanding of Python programming concepts and best practices

Demonstrated expertise in developing machine learning solutions, including feature selection, model training, and evaluation

Hands-on experience with PySpark and the ability to develop efficient data processing pipelines.

Familiarity with distributed computing frameworks, big data technologies, and Kubernetes for container orchestration

Proficiency in data manipulation libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) and machine learning frameworks (e.g., Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch)

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex technical issues

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams

A proactive and self-driven attitude with a passion for staying updated with industry trends

Solid SQL (ANSI – preferably Microsoft T-SQL) experience including the ability to work with complex queries

Solid Knowledge of dimensional modelling (Kimble)

Solid knowledge of RDBMS architecture

Solid knowledge of OLTP and OLAP concepts

Good knowledge of data integration concepts (ETL / ELT)

Good knowledge of database management especially pertaining to permissions, schemas and performance tuning and quality assurance

Good experience working with Azure Data Factory or SQL Server Integration Services

Experience with Scala is a bonus

Benefits

Salary: R960K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Training & Development

Hybrid Schedule

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Gine Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call them on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R

Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R

Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R

Learn more/Apply for this position