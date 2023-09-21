Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R1.44M – R960K – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Python Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid)
Responsibilities
- Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, tools, and frameworks that integrate machine learning models and algorithms
- Collaborate with data scientists and engineers to implement end-to-end machine learning pipelines, from data preprocessing and feature engineering to model training, evaluation, and deployment
- Utilise your expertise in PySpark to process and analyse large volumes of data efficiently and develop performant data pipelines
- Leverage Kubernetes for container orchestration, deployment, and scaling of applications.
- Contribute to the architecture and design of data-driven solutions, ensuring they meet both functional and non-functional requirements
- Optimise and refactor existing code to enhance performance, maintainability, and reusability
- Stay current with the latest advancements in machine learning, Python development, big data technologies, Kubernetes, and apply this knowledge to enhance team capabilities
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in skill development and project execution
- Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback and ensuring adherence to coding standards
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
- Proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong understanding of Python programming concepts and best practices
- Demonstrated expertise in developing machine learning solutions, including feature selection, model training, and evaluation
- Hands-on experience with PySpark and the ability to develop efficient data processing pipelines.
- Familiarity with distributed computing frameworks, big data technologies, and Kubernetes for container orchestration
- Proficiency in data manipulation libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) and machine learning frameworks (e.g., Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch)
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex technical issues
- Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams
- A proactive and self-driven attitude with a passion for staying updated with industry trends
- Solid SQL (ANSI – preferably Microsoft T-SQL) experience including the ability to work with complex queries
- Solid Knowledge of dimensional modelling (Kimble)
- Solid knowledge of RDBMS architecture
- Solid knowledge of OLTP and OLAP concepts
- Good knowledge of data integration concepts (ETL / ELT)
- Good knowledge of database management especially pertaining to permissions, schemas and performance tuning and quality assurance
- Good experience working with Azure Data Factory or SQL Server Integration Services
- Experience with Scala is a bonus
Benefits
- Salary: R960K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
- Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)
- Training & Development
- Hybrid Schedule
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Gine Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call them on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
