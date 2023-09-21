Senior Python Developer – Software Development – R1.44M – R960K

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Senior Python Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid)

Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, tools, and frameworks that integrate machine learning models and algorithms
  • Collaborate with data scientists and engineers to implement end-to-end machine learning pipelines, from data preprocessing and feature engineering to model training, evaluation, and deployment
  • Utilise your expertise in PySpark to process and analyse large volumes of data efficiently and develop performant data pipelines
  • Leverage Kubernetes for container orchestration, deployment, and scaling of applications.
  • Contribute to the architecture and design of data-driven solutions, ensuring they meet both functional and non-functional requirements
  • Optimise and refactor existing code to enhance performance, maintainability, and reusability
  • Stay current with the latest advancements in machine learning, Python development, big data technologies, Kubernetes, and apply this knowledge to enhance team capabilities
  • Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in skill development and project execution
  • Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback and ensuring adherence to coding standards

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
  • Proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong understanding of Python programming concepts and best practices
  • Demonstrated expertise in developing machine learning solutions, including feature selection, model training, and evaluation
  • Hands-on experience with PySpark and the ability to develop efficient data processing pipelines.
  • Familiarity with distributed computing frameworks, big data technologies, and Kubernetes for container orchestration
  • Proficiency in data manipulation libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy) and machine learning frameworks (e.g., Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, PyTorch)
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex technical issues
  • Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment
  • Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams
  • A proactive and self-driven attitude with a passion for staying updated with industry trends
  • Solid SQL (ANSI – preferably Microsoft T-SQL) experience including the ability to work with complex queries
  • Solid Knowledge of dimensional modelling (Kimble)
  • Solid knowledge of RDBMS architecture
  • Solid knowledge of OLTP and OLAP concepts
  • Good knowledge of data integration concepts (ETL / ELT)
  • Good knowledge of database management especially pertaining to permissions, schemas and performance tuning and quality assurance
  • Good experience working with Azure Data Factory or SQL Server Integration Services
  • Experience with Scala is a bonus

Benefits

  • Salary: R960K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
  • Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)
  • Training & Development
  • Hybrid Schedule

