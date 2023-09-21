Software Engineer (C#.Net) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate coder with 3 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .Net is wanted to fill the role of a Software Engineer joining the team of a fast-paced Asset Management Specialist. You’ll enjoy working in a mature development environment where you will participate in design and planning sessions, do code reviews, monitor continuous integration builds and collaborate with your peers to get your work done. The ideal candidate will be comfortable with challenging the status quo and working in an Agile SDLC (they use Scrum). You must also possess a Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering or relevant experience in a related field with solid experience writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit, experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data, Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.) & REST based APIs.

DUTIES:

Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner and QA Manager –

Develop well-designed, workable software.

Solve the user’s need in the best possible way within the scope identified.

Develop software and fixes with a low incidence of errors.

Develop, maintain and improve Unit/Integration/Automation Test coverage as well as system test coverage.

Submit work for peer review.

Participate actively in the Scrum process –

Participate actively in sprint planning.

Submit accurate time estimation on work to be delivered.

Update task status on Azure DevOps continuously.

Comply with development process methodology.

Identify and resolve impediments.

Delivers all tasks and releases on time.

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product –

Resolve issues and assist product support with troubleshooting of production issues.

Respond to issues identified by the QA team.

Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis –

Attend workshops/training as appropriate to improve knowledge.

Try new and innovative ideas to solve problems.

Explore alternative methods to do work more effectively.

Consult with more experienced employees when needing help/information.

Use the internet as a learning source.

Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members.

Assist team members to grow skill and knowledge levels, especially newer and less experienced team members.

Share knowledge with team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years’ experience in Microsoft C# .Net.

Solid experience in writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit.

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data.

Good skills in relational database queries.

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).

Experience in working in an agile development environment.

REST based APIs.

Advantageous –

Experience in Git source control.

Azure/AWS Containers experience.

Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+).

ATTRIBUTES:

Someone with a passion for Software Development.

A self-motivated team player.

The right attitude, above everything else.

Someone that will fit the culture and support the organisation’s values.

COMMENTS:

