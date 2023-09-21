SQL Developer (T-SQL)

A prominent company situated in Johannesburg and specializing in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is currently in the process of recruiting a skilled SQL Developer. This role involves crafting proficient MS-SQL queries, procedures, and tailor-made reports. Essential tasks encompass refining ERP user forms to enhance efficiency, and maintaining dependable, steady databases. Through teamwork with fellow developers, you will fine-tune in-app SQL, set up optimal methodologies, and provide remedies for database challenges. Applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in software development, computer science, or related fields. Additionally, a proven track record as an SQL Developer or in a similar capacity is required, along with a strong grasp of T-SQL programming and a deep understanding of Microsoft SQL Server. (All applicants will need to submit copies of Matric and Degree Certificates that include the results).

Bachelor’s degree in software development, computer science, or related fields

Proven experience as an SQL Developer or similar role

Excellent T-SQL programming and Microsoft SQL Server understanding

Minimum 4 years of hands-on SQL development experience

Strong proficiency in T-SQL, Triggers, and Stored Procedures

Database architecture and development familiarity

5+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server administration and design

2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration

Knowledge: In-depth knowledge of:

SQL Server and/or MySQL design and administration

SQL Server and/or MySQL performance and capacity analysis

T-SQL and/or SQL/PSM Programming and optimization

Sound understanding of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)

Business continuity planning

IT Operations

SQL Server Internals and/or MySQL Server Internals

Skills and Qualifications:

Strong proficiency in SQL across various databases

Familiarity with modern relational databases

Skilled at optimizing complex SQL statements.

Knowledgeable about relational database best practices

Capable of configuring and orchestrating database engines and clusters

Ability to plan resource needs from high-level specifications.

Proficient in troubleshooting common database issues.

Familiarity with tools for profiling server resources and optimization

