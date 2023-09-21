Support Engineer (SCCM and Intune) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical Support Engineer whose core role will be to provide Endpoint Manager (SCCM and Intune), Microsoft Server and Cloud Services Support. You will also be involved in Patch Management, Office 365 administration and assisting with escalations from 1st Line Support Engineers. Applicants must have Matric/Grade 12, a suitable IT tertiary qualification, be MCSE Certified with [Phone Number Removed]; or similar. You will need 5+ years work experience supporting SCCM in a senior role with exposure to OS deployment, Application packaging and deployment, Reporting and have at least 3+ years’ experience supporting Intune and have a solid understanding of the Server environment.

DUTIES:

Endpoint Manager Support (SCCM and Intune).

Application packaging and deployment.

Patch Management.

Operating system deployment.

Office 365 administration.

Device hardening and Vulnerability Management.

Assist with escalations from 1st Line Support Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

Tertiary IT qualification.

MCSE, with [Phone Number Removed]; or similar.

At least 5+ years’ supporting SCCM in a senior position with exposure to – OS deployment. Application packaging and deployment. Patch Management. Reporting. Co-management with Intune – At least 3 + years’ supporting Intune.

Good understanding of the Server environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the Technical team.

Self-managed.

