System Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in Network Engineering / IT or related (Beneficial / Not a must have)

Certifications: (Highly Advantageous)

A+ / N+

MCP or MCITP

MS100 / MS101/ MD100/ MD 101 / AZ 104 / AZ305 OR Azure Certification

Other Requirements (Must Have):

Valid Driver’s License

Own reliable vehicle

Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans

Experience & Skills

Junior Level: Min 1-3 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.

Junior to Intermediate Level: 3-5 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.

Intermediate to Senior Level: 5-8 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.

Advanced understanding of network infrastructure technologies, including Microsoft operating systems, hardware, software, antivirus, and backup technologies

Advanced understanding of internet and email connectivity methodology and routing

Technically minded with strong fault finding and problem-solving abilities

Technical Skills:

Strong Active Directory experience

Microsoft Operating Systems

MS Office 365 Cloud Services, Azure, Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams

Microsoft Server Products (e.g. Exchange Server)

Latest Microsoft Office Suites

Understanding of DHCP IP configurations

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

server support

cloud support

infrastructure support

network infrastructure

Operating systems

Microsoft

Fault Finding

Problem Solving

Active Directory

MS Office 360

Cloud Services

DHCP IP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

About the Company:

A fibre network operator (FNO) and Internet service provider (ISP), they offer residential customers bespoke AI-driven Wi-Fi solutions (Plume) and security (Ring). They specialise in turnkey solutions for all their business customers and offer business solutions to meet the precise needs of your business. These solutions range from office automation, cloud solutions, hosting, hardware and more

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Laptop

Wi-Fi

Fibre

Medical Aid

Travel Allowance

