System Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in Network Engineering / IT or related (Beneficial / Not a must have)
- Certifications: (Highly Advantageous)
- A+ / N+
- MCP or MCITP
- MS100 / MS101/ MD100/ MD 101 / AZ 104 / AZ305 OR Azure Certification
Other Requirements (Must Have):
- Valid Driver’s License
- Own reliable vehicle
- Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans
Experience & Skills
- Junior Level: Min 1-3 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.
- Junior to Intermediate Level: 3-5 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.
- Intermediate to Senior Level: 5-8 years working experience in desktop, server, cloud, and infrastructure support.
- Advanced understanding of network infrastructure technologies, including Microsoft operating systems, hardware, software, antivirus, and backup technologies
- Advanced understanding of internet and email connectivity methodology and routing
- Technically minded with strong fault finding and problem-solving abilities
Technical Skills:
- Strong Active Directory experience
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- MS Office 365 Cloud Services, Azure, Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams
- Microsoft Server Products (e.g. Exchange Server)
- Latest Microsoft Office Suites
- Understanding of DHCP IP configurations
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- server support
- cloud support
- infrastructure support
- network infrastructure
- Operating systems
- Microsoft
- Fault Finding
- Problem Solving
- Active Directory
- MS Office 360
- Cloud Services
- DHCP IP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
About the Company:
A fibre network operator (FNO) and Internet service provider (ISP), they offer residential customers bespoke AI-driven Wi-Fi solutions (Plume) and security (Ring). They specialise in turnkey solutions for all their business customers and offer business solutions to meet the precise needs of your business. These solutions range from office automation, cloud solutions, hosting, hardware and more
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Laptop
- Wi-Fi
- Fibre
- Medical Aid
- Travel Allowance