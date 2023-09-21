Systems Analyst / Solution Architect (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly skilled IT professional is sought to fill the dual role of a Systems Analyst / Solution Architect joining the team of a dynamic FinTech company, with a focus on real-time transactional software solutions. You will craft and support the solution through to conclusion, by means of fulfilling pre-sales and systems analysis responsibilities during the sales, design and delivery phases of a customer solution. You will also be responsible for documenting existing systems and/or requirements for new systems (or components of systems) or enhancing existing products, starting with defining the problems or requirements of users and thinking about potential solutions in the context of the existing technical environment. The ideal candidate must have work experience in a similar role with excellent analytical skills and technical ability.

DUTIES:

Analysis –

Understand, analyse and document existing environment, systems and / or requirements.

Understand “as-is” environment, technical stack and systems and develop a migration path to “to-be” equivalents.

Conceptualize, develop, and implement relevant use cases and proofs-of-concept.

Creation and upkeep of technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps.

Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by the Business Development team as well as any technical solutions required in the application(s) or to ensure product quality and security.

Document detailed “as-is” and “to-be” technical solutions to meet project objectives, business requirements and business capabilities that adhere to leading IT practices (fit for purpose; adaptable; future proof; cost efficient; secure; maintainable and supportable).

Assist Development team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed.

Consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards.

Provide input to development team(s) and end to end design team to ensure consistency across the SDLC.

Assist team to establish as architecture and governance framework to enable creation of cloud-ready solutions.

Interaction with business and IT stakeholders to –

Assist with project/solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), and potential resource requirements.

Systems / Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, and technology stack, etc.). Support the team in troubleshooting and solving problems in the design, build and test cycle of the solutions, providing technical advice and guidance on technical and functional design decisions to ensure that solutions are built according to specification. Support Business Development teams in understanding existing clients’ environments, systems, requirements and constraints and crafting potential solutions utilising products and services. Support Delivery teams in solutioning, building and launching new product solutions using emerging technologies. Support the Operations and Customer Support teams in analysing problems reported by users of the system.



Configuration –

Understand the configuration and support of solutions.

Assist with continuous evolution of and improvement of solutions.

Documentation of existing environments and processes.

Support –

Back-end and platform support to the Operations team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Good interpersonal skills

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Own transport.

Strong analytical skills.

Excellent technical skills.

Enthusiasm for self-development and growth.

Attention to detail.

Problem-solving skills.

Good teamwork skills.

