Test Analyst-Automation 2257 – Gauteng Pretoria

Test Analyst – Automation

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing: Unit Integration Regression Automation

Cypress or Selenium

API test automation tools

Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Familiar with Azure & GitHub

Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence

Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies

Self-Starter

Familiar with C#

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification



Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Selenium

Cypress

Testing

Quality Assurance

