Test Analyst-Automation 2257 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 21, 2023

Test Analyst – Automation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 4+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
    • Unit
    • Integration
    • Regression
    • Automation

  • Cypress or Selenium

  • API test automation tools

  • Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiar with Azure & GitHub
  • Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence
  • Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies
  • Self-Starter
  • Familiar with C#

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Required: IT degree or diploma or relevant certification

