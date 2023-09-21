WordPress Web Developer at XCO Group – Gauteng Centurion

Company: XCO Group – Route 21 Corporate Park

Location: Irene, Pretoria

Job Type: Full-time: Immediately available

About Us: XCO Group assists companies in expanding their brands. We do this by utilising our 6-speciality product and service offerings.

Job Description:

XCO Group is seeking an experienced WordPress Web Developer with a minimum of 3 years of work experience at the same company. This role encompasses two distinct skill sets: WordPress Development and Design Expertise. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in both areas.

Responsibilities:

WordPress Development:

Utilise WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce to develop and maintain our clients’ websites.

Customise WordPress themes and plugins to meet project requirements.

Ensure responsive and visually appealing website layouts in collaboration with the design team.

Troubleshoot and resolve website issues, optimise performance, and enhance security.

Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to keep our websites cutting-edge.

Provide technical support to internal stakeholders and clients.

Design Skills:

Utilise Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD to create and modify design elements for web projects.

Collaborate with the design team to ensure the seamless integration of design elements into websites.

XCO Digital team provides other digital product offerings. Assist the team in design work for these i.e. Spin and Win, E -Tail, Brochures, Digital Marketing Posts

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience as a WordPress Web Developer in 1 position.

Certificate, Diploma or Degree required

Proficiency in WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce.

Strong skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP.

Familiarity with responsive web design principles.

Experience with website performance optimisation and security best practices.

Knowledge of SEO best practices.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail – CAN DO ATTITUDE.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Ability to manage multiple projects independently.

Digital Marketing and Design experience

Preferred Qualifications:

Familiarity with web analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics).

Experience with e-commerce platforms.

Knowledge of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, a cover letter detailing relevant experience, and a portfolio of WordPress projects to [Email Address Removed]

Deadline for Applications:

Candidate must live in the Pretoria, Centurion area.

Salary +- R20,000 negotiable

** Applications close 1 October 2023

Desired Skills:

WordPress

Web Site Production

Web Development

Web Design

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position