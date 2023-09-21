WordPress Web Developer at XCO Group – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 21, 2023

Company: XCO Group – Route 21 Corporate Park

Location: Irene, Pretoria

Job Type: Full-time: Immediately available

About Us: XCO Group assists companies in expanding their brands. We do this by utilising our 6-speciality product and service offerings.

Job Description:
XCO Group is seeking an experienced WordPress Web Developer with a minimum of 3 years of work experience at the same company. This role encompasses two distinct skill sets: WordPress Development and Design Expertise. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in both areas.

Responsibilities:

WordPress Development:

  • Utilise WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce to develop and maintain our clients’ websites.
  • Customise WordPress themes and plugins to meet project requirements.
  • Ensure responsive and visually appealing website layouts in collaboration with the design team.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve website issues, optimise performance, and enhance security.
  • Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to keep our websites cutting-edge.
  • Provide technical support to internal stakeholders and clients.

Design Skills:

  • Utilise Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD to create and modify design elements for web projects.
  • Collaborate with the design team to ensure the seamless integration of design elements into websites.
  • XCO Digital team provides other digital product offerings. Assist the team in design work for these i.e. Spin and Win, E -Tail, Brochures, Digital Marketing Posts

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience as a WordPress Web Developer in 1 position.
  • Certificate, Diploma or Degree required
  • Proficiency in WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce.
  • Strong skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP.
  • Familiarity with responsive web design principles.
  • Experience with website performance optimisation and security best practices.
  • Knowledge of SEO best practices.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail – CAN DO ATTITUDE.
  • Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects independently.
  • Digital Marketing and Design experience

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Familiarity with web analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics).
  • Experience with e-commerce platforms.
  • Knowledge of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, a cover letter detailing relevant experience, and a portfolio of WordPress projects to [Email Address Removed]

Deadline for Applications:

Candidate must live in the Pretoria, Centurion area.
 Salary +- R20,000 negotiable
** Applications close 1 October 2023

Desired Skills:

  • WordPress
  • Web Site Production
  • Web Development
  • Web Design

About The Employer:

