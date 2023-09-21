WordPress Web Developer at XCO Group

Company: XCO Group – Route 21 Corporate Park
Location: Irene, Pretoria
Job Type: Full-time: Immediately available
About Us: XCO Group assists companies in expanding their brands. We do this by utilising our 6-speciality product and service offerings.
Job Description:
XCO Group is seeking an experienced WordPress Web Developer with a minimum of 3 years of work experience at the same company. This role encompasses two distinct skill sets: WordPress Development and Design Expertise. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in both areas.
Responsibilities:
WordPress Development:
- Utilise WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce to develop and maintain our clients’ websites.
- Customise WordPress themes and plugins to meet project requirements.
- Ensure responsive and visually appealing website layouts in collaboration with the design team.
- Troubleshoot and resolve website issues, optimise performance, and enhance security.
- Stay updated with industry trends and best practices to keep our websites cutting-edge.
- Provide technical support to internal stakeholders and clients.
Design Skills:
- Utilise Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD to create and modify design elements for web projects.
- Collaborate with the design team to ensure the seamless integration of design elements into websites.
- XCO Digital team provides other digital product offerings. Assist the team in design work for these i.e. Spin and Win, E -Tail, Brochures, Digital Marketing Posts
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a WordPress Web Developer in 1 position.
- Certificate, Diploma or Degree required
- Proficiency in WordPress, Elementor, Gravity Forms, and WooCommerce.
- Strong skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP.
- Familiarity with responsive web design principles.
- Experience with website performance optimisation and security best practices.
- Knowledge of SEO best practices.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail – CAN DO ATTITUDE.
- Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
- Ability to manage multiple projects independently.
- Digital Marketing and Design experience
Preferred Qualifications:
- Familiarity with web analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics).
- Experience with e-commerce platforms.
- Knowledge of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, a cover letter detailing relevant experience, and a portfolio of WordPress projects to [Email Address Removed]
Deadline for Applications:
Candidate must live in the Pretoria, Centurion area.
Salary +- R20,000 negotiable
** Applications close 1 October 2023
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- Web Site Production
- Web Development
- Web Design
About The Employer:
